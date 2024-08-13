2025 GMC Terrain: Redefining the Compact SUV Experience

The all-new 2025 GMC Terrain has arrived, showcasing a bold redesign that elevates this compact SUV to new heights. Launching first in the Elevation trim, the 2025 Terrain offers an impressive array of standard features and technology that sets a new standard in its class.

Loaded with Advanced Safety

Every 2025 Terrain comes equipped with over 15 safety and driver assistance features, ensuring peace of mind on every drive. Highlights include:

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Reverse Automatic Braking

Tech-Forward Interior

Inside, the Terrain shines with cutting-edge technology. All trims feature a 15-inch-diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System and an 11-inch-diagonal driver information center, offering an intuitive and seamless driving experience. Drivers can easily manage tasks like replying to texts, getting directions, or controlling vehicle functions through the touchscreen or Google Assistant. Plus, new camera views, including an optional rear camera mirror, add extra layers of safety and convenience.

Bold New Design

The 2025 Terrain stands out with a truck-inspired design, featuring a more athletic stance and a distinctive front grille. For the first time, a two-tone roof option in black or gray adds a personalized touch, enhancing the SUV's striking appearance.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the Terrain comes standard with a 1.5L Turbocharged engine, delivering 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Terrain ensures a smooth and powerful ride, ready for any adventure.