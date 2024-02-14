2025 Aston Martin Vantage Features Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

Aston Martin, renowned for its luxury sports cars, has unveiled the highly anticipated 2025 model year Vantage, boasting a series of upgrades that promise to elevate the driving experience to new heights. With enhancements in design, technology, and performance, the latest iteration of the Vantage aims to captivate automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

The exterior of the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage exudes confidence and aggression, thanks to a widened track by 30mm, presenting a more muscular stance. The redesigned front-end showcases a larger grille for improved airflow, accompanied by an integrated front splitter and Matrix LED headlights, adding to its striking presence on the road.

Step inside, and the transformation is equally impressive. Hand-stitched sport seats, crafted in leather from Bridge of Weir, offer both comfort and support during spirited drives. The cabin now hosts an advanced infotainment display, providing seamless connectivity and entertainment options. For audiophiles, an available ultra-premium sound system from Aston Martin's audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins, delivers an unparalleled listening experience.

However, the most significant update lies beneath the surface. The 2025 Vantage boasts a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, achieved through meticulous engineering. Powering this automotive masterpiece is a newly-upgraded, hand-built twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, delivering an exhilarating performance.

With 565hp and 590ft-lbs of torque at its disposal, the Vantage accelerates from 0 to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds, showcasing its formidable capabilities. Paired with an electronic rear differential and AML-specific 21” Michelin Pilot S 5 tires, this powerhouse achieves a top speed exceeding 200mph.

The 2025 Vantage incorporates cutting-edge technology, including an industry-leading suite of Active Vehicle Dynamics and Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, ensuring optimal handling and control in various driving conditions.

Enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the arrival of the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage can expect deliveries to commence in the second half of 2024. Alongside the road-going model, Aston Martin has also introduced the competition-spec Vantage GT3, tailored for FIA GT3 and LMGT3 class competitions. Featuring a full aero kit, a reworked twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, and upgraded suspension, the GT3 variant promises adrenaline-fueled racing experiences on the track.

