2024 Polestar 2 Gets Increased Range, Efficiency and Performance

Polestar has improved the range, efficiency and performance of Polestar 2 while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint as part of significant updates for the 2024 model year, which will start from $93,990, available to order from 9 November.

Polestar 2 can now travel up to 22% further, consume up to 9% less energy, and charge up to 34% faster, thanks to hardware upgrades including larger batteries and new motors.

The Long range Single motor Is now certified for up to 655 km WLTP, and maximum DC charging speed is now up to 205 kW for versions with a new 82 kWh battery. New motors are more efficient, and a change to rear-wheel drive for single-motor versions and a rear-bias for the dual motor version also means Polestar 2 is even more fun to drive, with power delivery benefitting from weight shifting over the driven wheels.

Since Polestar 2 deliveries began in 2020, its cradle-to-gate carbon footprint has been continuously reduced. The result is a total CO2e saving of 12%, or 3 tonnes in 3 years. Low-carbon aluminium in wheels and the battery tray, a switch to renewable electricity in the factory, and for the latest MY24, improved battery chemistry, are some of the contributing factors.