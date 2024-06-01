2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition Reservations Commence

Jeep has announced the commencement of reservations for its first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the all-new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition. This milestone was celebrated by Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa and Stellantis leadership ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Unveiled on May 30, 2024, in New York City, the Jeep Wagoneer S is set to hit U.S. and Canadian dealerships this fall. Prospective buyers can reserve their Wagoneer S Launch Edition now, ensuring they are among the first to experience its remarkable performance, including a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds, 617 lb-ft of torque, and a targeted range of over 300 miles.

Jeep is promoting its first global BEV extensively, with over 170 out-of-home displays in major EV markets across the country. This includes a massive 3,500-square-foot display on the NYSE façade, a takeover of the Volta charging-station network with messages on more than 2,000 screens nationwide, and digital signage throughout Penn Station to attract daily commuters.

Customers can visit Jeep.com to learn more, view new images, and place a reservation for the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition with a refundable $100 deposit via select mobile payment services. Each reservation includes a choice between a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or $600 public charging credits through Free2move Charge.

Available this fall in EV-certified Jeep dealerships, the 2024 Wagoneer S Launch Edition starts at a U.S. MSRP of $71,995 (including $1,795 destination) and qualifies for the Inflation Reduction Act Retail and Lease EV credits.

