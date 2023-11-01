2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Earns Highest Safety Designation

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 has earned the highest safety designation, TOP SAFETY PICK+, from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS).

The 2024 IONIQ 5 includes additional reinforcements to the B-pillar and door sill to meet the latest, more-stringent side crash testing by IIHS. The IONIQ 5 offers distinctive and innovative design along with up to 300 miles of all-electric range (depending on trim) and a host of Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety features for customers seeking an alternative-propulsion vehicle.

“The award-winning IONIQ 5 includes numerous standard safety systems and a host of technology and driver assist safety features not found on other EVs,” said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. “We are proud of the safety improvements made for the 2024 model year and will continue to innovate with our safety, design and engineering.”

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. “Acceptable” or “Good” headlights must be standard across all trims and a front-crash prevention system that earns “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.