2024 Honda Prologue Will Come with Apple CarPlay, Google built-in & Android Auto

The first volume EV from Honda, the all-new 2024 Honda Prologue SUV, will offer customers the latest digital services technology and features, with wireless Google built-in, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The all-electric Honda Prologue will go on sale in early 2024.

For seamless on-the-go digital services, the 2024 Honda Prologue will be the first Honda SUV to come with Google built-in, which debuted on the 2023 Honda Accord Touring hybrid. Standard on all Prologue trims, it includes apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play.

Enhanced to keep EV owners on their adventure, Google Maps offers optimized route planning for recharging, and finding charging stations along the way to minimize travel time. Google Maps can also estimate the charging time required to reach the destination and can initiate preconditioning of the EV battery when the destination is a DC Fast charging station. Battery preconditioning can reduce fast charge times, getting customers back on the road faster to continue their road adventure.

In addition to the embedded Google apps, a number of other intuitive technologies have been smartly integrated into Prologue’s tech-rich cabin as standard equipment, including an 11-inch digital driver instrumentation display, a large 11.3-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and Honda’s first pocket type wireless smartphone charger. A 7x3-inch head-up display and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system will be available.

Honda Prologue will benefit from fast and secure Over the Air (OTA) software updates to key vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability.