2024 Acura Integra Type S: Official Power & Torque Figures Announced

21/03/2023 - 10:28 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Acura has announced that the highly-anticipated 2024 Acura Integra Type S will launch this summer with an impressive 320 horsepower, 420 Nm (310 lb.-ft.) of torque and class-leading power-to-weight ratio, taking Integra performance to its highest levels yet.

With power derived from a race-proven, high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine and paired exclusively with a precise, short-throw 6-speed manual transmission, the Acura Integra Type S promises ultimate street performance delivered with premium appointments.

Geared for a new generation of enthusiast drivers, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S will be officially revealed next month ahead of the 48th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest