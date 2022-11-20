2023 Nissan Z is One of the Three Finalists for Car of the Year Award

The Nissan Z is one of three finalists for the 2023 North American Car of the Year award, announced at Los Angeles Auto Show's AutoMobility LA. The winner, elected by a jury of 50 leading independent U.S. and Canadian automotive journalists, will be announced on January 11, 2023.

Developed by a passionate team of designers and engineers, the 2023 Nissan Z represents an approachable sports car for the modern age – with an unmatched 50-plus-year heritage and global fan base. The all-new Z boasts a fresh and sleek exterior design with a silhouette that communicates respect to its lineage with its long hood and short deck.

"As the latest version of Nissan's icon, the 2023 Z makes sports car design, performance and excitement accessible for a wide range of customers," said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. "The all-new Z delivers on Nissan's long-time promise of an 'attainable dream car,' bringing passion and enthusiasm to the marketplace for a new generation of fans."