2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Breaks Cover

Since the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) launched in 2017 as a 2018 model, the vehicle has reinforced its credentials as the best-selling PHEV sport-utility vehicle in the world. In the U.S., the vehicle quickly found sales success across Minnesota’s capital city, Saint Paul, with the region rising to become the top-selling Outlander PHEV market in the country.

To underscore the vehicle's success locally, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) will offer news media and Minneapolis-Saint Paul-area consumers the first in-person glimpse of the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV at the 2022 Twin Cities Auto Show, running May 14-22. Local MMNA dealer partner, White Bear Mitsubishi, is the top-performing Mitsubishi Motors PHEV dealership in the country.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV is scheduled to go on sale in the second half of 2022.

The all-new PHEV model of Mitsubishi's flagship SUV brings together the company's expertise in electrification and Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive systems, while also incorporating an array of advanced technologies. The 2023 Outlander PHEV shares the comfortable ride, roomy and class-above interior space with seating for seven in three rows, wide-ranging functionality and industry-leading warranty of the gasoline-fueled SUV, but adds smooth yet powerful acceleration and the environmentally-conscious efficiency unique to an electric vehicle.

Standard on the new Outlander PHEV is the company's legendary S-AWC integrated vehicle-dynamics control system, offering seven drive modes for various weather and road conditions. Through this, drivers will enjoy secure, confident and comfortable driving, regardless of road conditions.

The all-new Outlander PHEV is equipped with a new generation of Mitsubishi Motors' twin-motor 4WD PHEV system. The front and rear motors offer more power compared with the previous model, and the size of the drive battery has been increased, which allows for the ability to operate more frequently in electric mode. Overall driving range has also been extended, through both the increased capacity of the battery and a larger gas tank.