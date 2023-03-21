2023 MG One Introduced: SUV With Wide Range of Hi-Tech Features

2023 MG One has been introduced. It's a new and stylish SUV that has been brought out in the market with a wide range of hi-tech features to lure in customers as well as give some good competition to its rivals.

Available in three trims, the all-new 2023 MG ONE will strengthen the British-born brand’s increasingly popular model portfolio in the Middle East, offering customers even more style, technology and travelling comfort at great value prices.

The MG ONE harnesses the latest technology with the introduction of SAIC Motor’s self-developed all-new modular SIGMA architecture platform, housing a 1.5 Turbo unit delivering 181hp and max. torque of 285Nm – powering the vehicle to a top speed of 195 km/h. All models are equipped with an innovative seven-speed Continuously Variable Transmission for smoother, more efficient gear changes and optimum reliability.

The all-new sporty mid-size SUV’s aggressive look is emphasised by a new three-dimension front grill, shifting downwards, flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps. The MG ONE’s athletic look is highlighted through a dual-tone colour scheme, a low and wide stance, sloping roofline, giving it a couple-like silhouette, split rear protruding lights and a distinctive sport spoiler with a cut-out.

The impressive specification levels include the availability of leather seats, a 12.3” virtual cluster panel with a trip computer, a six-way electric driver seat with lumbar support, four-way electric passenger seats, a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS navigation, as well as front, side and curtain airbags. Cruise control, push-button ignition, keyless entry, and a rear-view camera are all fitted as standard, with a 360-degree parking view camera on full option models, to give the driver full control and peace of mind on their journey.