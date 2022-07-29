2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport Delivery in India Commence

Jaguar Land Rover India has started delivering the 2023 Discovery Sport to its first customers. The capable SUV is available with 2 engine options and a 5+2 seater configuration.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said:

The Discovery Sport epitomizes the DNA of the Discovery brand through its exemplary versatility in design and engineering capabilities.

Priced at Rs 71.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Land Rover Discovery Sport feature a 10-in infotainment system supporting Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. It also has a cabin air purification system and 12 speakers.

The 2.0L turbo petrol engine of the Land Rover Discovery Sport makes 250 PS of max power and 365 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel mill is capable of producing 203 PS and 430 Nm.