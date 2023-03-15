2023 Hyundai Verna to Have 30 Safety Features Including Level 2 ADAS

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will have 30 safety features as standard. The upcoming sedan will also have level 2 ADAS.
Ensuring a strong safety package, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will offer 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side) as standard fitment across all trims. Additionally, HMIL will launch the new VERNA with 30 Standard Safety Features, a few key highlights of which include:
- 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain)
- All 3-Point Seatbelts (All Seats)
- Seat Belt Reminder (All Seats)
- Speed sensing auto door lock
- Impact sensing auto door unlock
- ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Headlamp escort function
- Automatic Headlamps
- ISOFIX
- Lane change indicator
- Burglar Alarm
- Rear Defogger
- Keyless entry
- Rear parking sensor
Further, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will ensure a comprehensive safety package by offering advanced safety features to customers. Featuring Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS functionality, the all-new Hyundai VERNA uses automated sensing technology with radars (Front & Rear), sensors and cameras (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action & warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions.