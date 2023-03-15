2023 Hyundai Verna to Have 30 Safety Features Including Level 2 ADAS

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will have 30 safety features as standard. The upcoming sedan will also have level 2 ADAS.

Ensuring a strong safety package, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will offer 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side) as standard fitment across all trims. Additionally, HMIL will launch the new VERNA with 30 Standard Safety Features, a few key highlights of which include:

6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain)

All 3-Point Seatbelts (All Seats)

Seat Belt Reminder (All Seats)

Speed sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing auto door unlock

ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Headlamp escort function

Automatic Headlamps

ISOFIX

Lane change indicator

Burglar Alarm

Rear Defogger

Keyless entry

Rear parking sensor

Further, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will ensure a comprehensive safety package by offering advanced safety features to customers. Featuring Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS functionality, the all-new Hyundai VERNA uses automated sensing technology with radars (Front & Rear), sensors and cameras (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action & warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions.