2023 Hyundai Verna to Have 30 Safety Features Including Level 2 ADAS

15/03/2023

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will have 30 safety features as standard. The upcoming sedan will also have level 2 ADAS.

Ensuring a strong safety package, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will offer 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side) as standard fitment across all trims. Additionally, HMIL will launch the new VERNA with 30 Standard Safety Features, a few key highlights of which include:

  • 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain)
  • All 3-Point Seatbelts (All Seats)
  • Seat Belt Reminder (All Seats)
  • Speed sensing auto door lock
  • Impact sensing auto door unlock
  • ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD
  • Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
  • Headlamp escort function
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • ISOFIX
  • Lane change indicator
  • Burglar Alarm
  • Rear Defogger
  • Keyless entry
  • Rear parking sensor

Further, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will ensure a comprehensive safety package by offering advanced safety features to customers. Featuring Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS functionality, the all-new Hyundai VERNA uses automated sensing technology with radars (Front & Rear), sensors and cameras (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action & warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions.

