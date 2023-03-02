2023 Hyundai Verna Official Video Released, Launch Soon

While we still have to wait for the 2023 Hyundai Verna launch in India, the company has released the official video of the upcoming premium sedan.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been designed to exude a premium and luxurious appeal. Through optimized engineering, Hyundai has enhanced the dimensions of the new car which now offers the best in-segment wheelbase of 2 670 mm as well as segment best width of 1 765 mm. The enhancement of 70 mm in its wheelbase and increase of 36 mm of width has led to an increase in overall cabin roominess which will create a new benchmark in this segment.

The all-new Hyundai VERNA offers superior legroom and knee room with a focus on enhanced space for 2nd row-seat passengers, creating lounge-like comfort. It achieves an increase in rear seat leg room and knee room. Further, with the best in segment width of 1 765 mm, the all-new Hyundai VERNA features enhanced shoulder room for front and rear seat passengers. The VERNA now offers a spacious boot with a storage capacity of 528 l (Best in Segment), while also catering to smart storage optimization and utility spaces such as:

Wider Trunk Opening

Phone Holder

Multi Bottle Holder

Multi-Purpose Console

Glovebox cooling

The 2023 Hyundai VERNA boasts a future oriented design with an integrated display and slim air vents that exude a hi-tech and luxurious sensibility. It will be offered with dual-tone beige and black interiors. The premium leatherette upholstery ensures a plush and up-market in-cabin feel. Additionally, the premium dashboard design features soft-touch materials to personify the luxurious quotient.