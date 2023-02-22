2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Prices Revealed

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 for the US market. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and two motor layouts, either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel drive.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Price

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range with its 53-kWh battery pack has an MSRP of $41,600 ($42,715 including delivery) and will be available in limited quantities this summer.

The IONIQ 6 SE Long Range with an EPA-estimated 361 miles of range from its larger 77.4 kWh battery has a MSRP of $45,500 ($46,615 including delivery). Dual motor AWD models have a starting MSRP of $49,000 ($50,115 including delivery) and have up to 316 miles of range.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Eligibility for state tax credits is dependent on individual tax circumstances. The 2023 IONIQ 6 goes on sale this spring at Hyundai dealerships.

IONIQ 6 is equipped with relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW charging that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes. IONIQ 6 is the second Hyundai model to ride on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, optimized interior space, and optimized performance. IONIQ 6 is part of Hyundai Motor Company’s plan to introduce 17 BEV models and sell more than 1.8 million BEV units worldwide by 2030.

