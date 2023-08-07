2023 Honda Pilot SUV Safety Rating Announced

The all-new 2023 Honda Pilot SUV, designed, developed and built exclusively in America, has earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) highest accolade, the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating.

Contributing to its overall rating, the Pilot earned top ratings from IIHS in Crash Avoidance & Mitigation evaluations including daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian avoidance and headlight performance. With this award, a combined seven Honda models have earned 2023 TSP ratings or better.

Based on Honda’s long standing “Safety for Everyone” approach, which focuses on advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, all 2023 Pilot models are equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Pedestrian Detection, evaluated by the IIHS as a “front crash prevention” system; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Honda Sensing is now standard on all new Honda models, found on more than 6 million Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today.

All Honda vehicles benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems. For the 2023 Pilot, Honda engineers enhanced ACE with a new structure that is optimized and integrated into the front sub-frame and side-frame that improves Pilot’s crash compatibility with smaller vehicles, and occupant protection in oblique frontal collisions. The new Pilot also added Honda’s award-winning front passenger airbag that uses a three-chamber design that is particularly beneficial in angled frontal impacts in which lateral collision forces can cause an occupant's head to rotate severely or slide off the airbag, increasing the chance of serious injury.

The Honda Pilot was designed at the Honda Design Studio in California, developed by Honda engineers at Honda’s North American Automotive Development Center in Ohio, and is produced exclusively by associates at the company’s Alabama Auto Plant.