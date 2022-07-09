New GMC Sierra AEV Edition Unveiled to Tackle Most Treacherous Terrain

GMC revealed the new 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition at the Overland Expo Pacific Northwest. The AEV Edition pushes the already highly capable, premium off-road Sierra 1500 AT4X trim to new heights, and provides unique styling cues and extreme off-road capability.

The new 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is the most off-road capable factory Sierra 1500 ever. Updates include:

AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers with heavy-duty recovery points and winch capability (front bumper)

Five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates (front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential)

Unique, race-inspired, laser-engraved 18-inch AEV Salta wheels in gloss black finish with AEV’s signature recessed valve system for added protection from rocks on the trail

33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires

Updated front grille and fascia to accommodate the new bumper and larger tires, gloss black door handles and a black contrast inner tailgate

Exclusive AEV branding throughout the vehicle, including on bumpers, embroidered head rests and all-weather floor liners

Available off-road rocker panel protectors to help shield the sills and frame rails and an optional bolt-on step assist when not off-roading

When it comes time to head off-road, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition’s bumpers and underbody protection deliver capability never before available in a factory Sierra 1500. When compared to the 2022 Sierra 1500 AT4X, the AEV Edition features improved off-road stats. The front approach angle increases by more than 27% to 32.5 degrees. The departure angle improves to 23.4 degrees (compared to 23 degrees) and the break-over angle improves to 23.0 degrees (compared to 22.7 degrees). The truck’s ground clearance also improves to 11.2 inches (compared to 10.8 inches).

The AEV edition is built on the Sierra 1500 AT4X trim that offers an exclusive premium interior and advanced off-road capability. Headline features include Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-locking differentials and two-speed transfer case with selectable modes for different off-road conditions such as Terrain mode for one-pedal driving and Off-Road mode. All the while, the Sierra 1500 AT4X delivers excellent on-road comfort and trailering capability with a standard 6.2L V-8 engine.

The AEV edition also features the luxury-focused and tech-infused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior. The cabin boasts full-grain leather-wrapped power-massaging front seats, authentic Vanta ash wood trim, a 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system and more than 40 diagonal inches of combined driver-focused digital displays — the most in its class.