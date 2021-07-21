2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Sounds Bloody Brilliant in its Teaser Video

Two years ago this week, Chevrolet introduced a revolutionary twist in the Corvette story - the first-ever mid-engine Corvette Stingray. Now, the story will continue this year with the reveal of the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, the supercar that will put the world on notice.

While there’s still time before the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sees the light of the day, the company has released a teaser video to let the world know what’s coming; the silence before a storm, if you may. However, the upcoming Corvette Z06 is actually not that silent rather it sounds bloody brilliant. The teaser video here gives us a listen to the supercar’s exhaust note which would make the hair on the back of your neck raise.

Chevrolet is yet to announce the specs of the new Corvette Z06. We are expecting the upcoming model to be more performance-oriented and come with most of the latest bells and whistles that one would expect to see in a supercar of its calibre. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which is currently on sale in the international markets, uses a gigantic and fire-breathing 6.2L V8 VVT engine that spits out 490 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque. These figures can be raised to 495 hp and 637 Nm with the installation of the performance exhaust.

The mid-engine layout of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray optimises the weight distribution for greater performance in a straight line and on track. The car is capable of doing the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3 seconds. Chevrolet also offers Coupe and Convertible models of the Corvette Stingray.

Some of the other key features of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray include an 8-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, HD front and rear vision camera, heads-up display, built-in WiFi hotspot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more. It is to be noted that the features are variant dependent.