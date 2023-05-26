2023 BMW Z4 Roadster Launched, Goes 0-100 km/h in 4.5 Seconds

The 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in the Indian market. Available as a CBU model, the new sports car from the German brand is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster is available as a BMW M Performance model, the BMW Z4 M40i. The new BMW Z4 M40i is the sportiest model combining the elegance of a roadster and the athleticism of an M automobile. Some striking individual touches can be added to the BMW Z4 with a wide range of optional equipment.

The third generation, three-litre six-cylinder in-line engine sets BMW Z4 M40i apart with breathtaking performance with inherently instantaneous response, hearty appetite for revs and smoothness combine with improved efficiency. The three-litre engine of the BMW Z4 M40i produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm.

The roadster’s BMW M Performance version – the BMW Z4 M40i combines the performance of a sports car with the freedom of a two-seater convertible. Numerous details inspired by BMW M motorsport set powerful accents and provide an exceptional measure of dynamics and agility. Some standard features like 19” M light alloy wheels, M Sports Brakes, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes exudes a particularly sporty character.

The 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster is now available at a price of Rs 89.30 lakh (Ex-showroom). It comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.