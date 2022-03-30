2022 Renault Kiger Launched in India, Prices Start at INR 5.84 Lakh

2022 Renault Kiger with advanced features has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 5.84 lakhs (ex-showroom). Embodying Sporty, Smart and Stunning attributes, the Kiger has been instrumental in driving India among Renault’s top five global markets.

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, Renault Kiger continues to garner a great response from the customers. It is the third global car to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally. Renault KIGER brings latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class-leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space along with the right balance of performance and efficiency.

Available in two engine options 1.0L Energy Engine in MT & EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions, the 2022 Renault Kiger will offer PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter as a standard feature across the range, ensuring good air quality inside the cabin.

The new interior colour harmony featuring New Red Fade Dashboard Accent and Quilted Emboss Seat Upholsteryadorned with Redstitch, adds to the sportiness of the car. Further enhancing the overall driving experience and comfort, the Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control functions have been added along with a new colour option - Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof in Dual Tone.

The 2022 Renault Kiger Turbo range will feature new Tailgate Chrome Insert, Front Skid Plate, TURBO Door Decals along with 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels with Red Wheel Caps, making the exteriors more stunning and sporty.