2022 Polestar Global Design Contest Launched

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, launches its 2022 vision of future mobility Design Contest under the theme of ‘Performance’.

Launched in 2020, the annual Polestar Design Contest challenges aspiring designers, both professional and students, to create exciting visions for future Polestar concepts. The designs do not need to be a car. But they do need to be a Polestar.

Uniquely, the Polestar Design Contest features designers from Polestar coaching shortlisted participants one-on-one, a modelling team that provides digital modelling support to finalists, and hard model production of the winning designs.

This year, Polestar plans to produce the winning design as a full-size 1:1 scale model, expected to be showcased on the Polestar stand at Auto Shanghai in April 2023.

Following the previous two themes of ‘Pure’ and ‘Progressive’, the 2022 Contest brief is to design a Polestar that is the antithesis of the classic idiom of high-consumption performance rooted in the 20th century. It must visually show a new form of ‘Performance’ and tell the advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way.