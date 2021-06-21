2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG Spied with Minimal Camo

Mercedes-Benz is known for producing some of the most iconic cars in the history of automobiles. The SL is one on the list. Sadly, it received a major design update back in 2013, and since then, Mercedes-Benz has turned its deaf ear to the SL fans. Now in 2021, the spy shots of the updated 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL have started to surface over the internet. In fact, we got our hands on the cleanest pictures of the AMG trim of the all-new SL.

The pictures were shared across a social media platform by Wilco Block. In the images, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG roadster can be seen with minimal camouflage. Interestingly, the 2022 SL is being developed by the German car marque’s performance division – AMG.

Talking of its styling, the new SL follows Mercedes’ latest design suite with sleek LED headlamps on the front and even sleeker tail lamps at the rear. To keep the legacy of the original 300SL intact, it will feature a distinctive SL-typical silhouette. Under the camo, the front fascia of the all-new SL sports a wide radiator grille and the bumper incorporates some functional air vents. Over to the sides, it sits on a set of massive multi-spoke alloy wheels, which are finished in a shade of grey, and they do look appealing.

Under the skin, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG will use an MSA RWD platform. With lightweight being the key to extract more performance, exotic materials will be seen in its construction. It is likely to be offered with two engine options with 430 Hp and 600 Hp of power output. However, the engine configurations are still under covers. An 800 Hp plug-in hybrid setup is said to be on the cards as well.

In the Mercedes-Benz’s lineup, SL will replace the GT roadster, which is currently on sale. Moreover, it is expected to be pitched as an S-Class Convertible replacement, and hence a 2+2 seating layout is likely to be seen.