2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Reaches Dealerships in US

The limited-production Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition, which debuted in the Paramount Pictures’ action film “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”, is now available at dealerships.
This new offering for the performance-oriented Sonata N Line appeals to enthusiasts with carbon fibre parts, matte black accents and dark chrome exterior badges. Production of the Sonata N Line Night Edition will be limited to 1,000 cars. The Night Edition will be available in either Phantom Black or Quartz White.
Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition includes all the features of the standard N Line performance model, but also adds black appearance accents.
Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Highlights:
- Carbon fibre rear lip spoiler (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)
- Matte black 19-inch unique alloy wheels
- N logo wheel centre caps (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)
- Red painted brake calipers
- Dark chrome front “H” Hyundai badge
- Dark chrome rear “H” Hyundai and “Sonata” badges
- Available in Phantom Black or Quartz White
- Matte black mirror cover (body colour on Quartz White)
- Matte black upper door handle cover (body colour on Quartz White)