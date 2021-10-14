2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Reaches Dealerships in US

The limited-production Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition, which debuted in the Paramount Pictures’ action film “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”, is now available at dealerships.

This new offering for the performance-oriented Sonata N Line appeals to enthusiasts with carbon fibre parts, matte black accents and dark chrome exterior badges. Production of the Sonata N Line Night Edition will be limited to 1,000 cars. The Night Edition will be available in either Phantom Black or Quartz White.

Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition includes all the features of the standard N Line performance model, but also adds black appearance accents.

Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Highlights:

  • Carbon fibre rear lip spoiler (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)
  • Matte black 19-inch unique alloy wheels
  • N logo wheel centre caps (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)
  • Red painted brake calipers
  • Dark chrome front “H” Hyundai badge
  • Dark chrome rear “H” Hyundai and “Sonata” badges
  • Available in Phantom Black or Quartz White
  • Matte black mirror cover (body colour on Quartz White)
  • Matte black upper door handle cover (body colour on Quartz White)

