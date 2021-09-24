2022 Honda Civic Sedan & Hatchback Earn Top Safety Rating in US

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) highest accolade, the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating. The new Civic, which has long set the standard for small-car safety performance, achieved the Institute’s highest possible ratings in all evaluated categories. This includes Civic’s standard front crash prevention system, which earned “SUPERIOR” ratings from IIHS in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian avoidance tests.

With this award, a combined eight Honda models have earned 2021 TSP ratings or better, with the 2021 Accord, the 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback (evaluated as separate models), the 2021 Insight, and the 2021 Odyssey all achieving the pinnacle TSP+ rating. 2021 TSP awards went to the 2021 Civic Sedan, the 2021 Civic Hatchback, and the 2021 CR-V.

Based on Honda’s long standing “Safety for Everyone” approach, which focuses on advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, all Civic models are equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Pedestrian Detection, evaluated by the IIHS as a “front crash prevention” system; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Honda Sensing is now standard or available on all new Honda models, found on nearly 5 million Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today.

All Honda vehicles also benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems.

In addition to IIHS testing, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA’s 2021 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score2. While not yet evaluated, it is anticipated that the 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback will earn this distinction.