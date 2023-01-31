2022 Has Been Porsche India's Best Sales Year Ever

Porsche India has announced that 2022 has been its best sales year ever. The German brand reported a 64 per cent growth in sales over the previous year, with buyer interest strong across its SUV and sports cars ranges.

In total, 779 retail sales were recorded for the year compared with 474 units during the previous year, which was at the time Porsche India’s best result since 2014.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India said the strong result shows the upward trajectory that started in in 2021 was maintained through 2022.

Porsche in India also moved towards electrification with the launch of the all-new electric Taycan in December of 2021. Seventy-eight Taycan were delivered over its first 12-month period.