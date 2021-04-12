2022 Citroen C5 Front-End Design Leaked Ahead of Official Unveil Today

Citroen is all set to globally unveil it's new D-segment crossover, the C5, today. We have seen several spy pictures of the upcoming Citroen C5 on the internet over time, giving us a hint about it's quirky styling. Now, just ahead of it's debut, here we have a leaked image of the face of the Citroen C5, revealing the design with all it's detail. Do note that the C5 crossover must not be confused with the Citroen C5 Aircross that's currently on sale in India.

The Citroen C5 was first previewed as the Cxperience concept car back in 2016. The production-spec model, as previewed by this image, shares quite a few design details with the concept car. For instance, the interpretation of two-part LED DRLs joined by the slim front grille with the Citroen logo in between looks heavily inspired by the concept. The main headlamp unit is positioned on the front bumper, adjacent to the lower LED DRLs. The bumper features a massive central air dam, flanked by fog lamps on either side.

Up front, the Citroen C5 looks quite distinct with its sculpted bonnet and well contoured bumper. Perhaps the most notable design element of the C5 is it's shape itself. Although the silhouette of this vehicle is that of a sedan, it will have high ground clearance like an SUV. The silhouette of the vehicle was revealed in a teaser video Citroen shared a few days ago. Laurence Hansen, Citroen product and strategy director, said that this upcoming vehicle will be “very different, very comfortable, a great car.”

The previously released teaser video also gave us a glimpse of the design of the rear section of the Citroen C5. Much like the front, the LED tail lights at the rear have been designed to mimic the look of the LED DRLs at the Citroen grille at the front. Very interestingly, the C5 seems to boast of a roof-mounted spoiler as well as a boot-integrated spoiler, and that looks quite cool. If we are to go by the words of Lauren Hansen, the C5 should be featuring Citroen's Progressive Hydraulic Cushion Suspension, giving it a very comfortable ride quality.

The 2022 Citroen C5 will be underpinned by the EMP2 platform, which also underpins the Peugeot 508 and DS 9 globally. The platform is capable of supporting electrification, suggesting that a plug-in hybrid powertrain could be on offer with this vehicle. As per speculation, the upcoming vehicle might not bear the 'C5' moniker in order to differentiate it from the C5 Aircross. Instead, it might be known as the Citroen C6. We will have more details on the vehicle once it has been officially unveiled.

