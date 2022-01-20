2022 BMW X3 Launched in India, Available in 2 Trims

The new BMW X3 has been launched in India. The successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the BMW X3 is now sportier and more modern with its comprehensive refreshed look, premium interior with new equipment features and updated infotainment. Available in locally produced two petrol variants, the new BMW X3 is now available at BMW dealerships. The diesel variant will be launched later.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new evolved third-generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model’s trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. You will experience the unbeatable thrill and joy of a distinctive combination of powerful drive, sporty dynamics and comfort. With its independence and individuality, the new X3 packs in unlimited action and is meant for Everything x Everywhere.”

The new BMW X3 emphasises classic X-elements as standard. It has a more modern look with a more powerful presence, plenty of space and driving dynamics. SportX Plus variant ensures a greater focus on sportiness and “X-ness”. The M Sport variant is enriched with high-quality X elements.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X3 xDrive30i produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 235 km/h.

The new BMW X3 is available in two petrol variants. The SportX Plus has been priced at INR 59.90 lakh and the M Sport model costs INR 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom).