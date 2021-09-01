Renault Kwid Now Available with Dual Airbags as Standard Across All Trims

As a part of the ongoing 10th-anniversary celebration, Renault India has launched the 2021 Renault Kwid. The updated model is equipped with dual airbags as standard across all variants. Apart from that, a few other features have been added.

The 2021 Renault Kwid range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India, and will now be equipped with dual front airbags as a standard feature across all the variants. This development comes ahead of the regulation timelines. In addition to the various active and passive safety features, the new Kwid also gets a front driver side pyrotech and pretensioner, further elevating the safety quotient of the vehicle.

The 2021 Renault Kwid Climber Edition will also be available in a dual-tone exterior in white with a black roof along with the new features like electric ORVMs and day and night IRVM. As for the engine options, both the 0.8L and 1.0L motors are available with the updated model.

Following is a detailed, variant-wise table for 2021 Renault Kwid price.

Variant Price (INR) RXE 0.8L 4,06,500 RXL 0.8L 4,36,500 RXT 0.8L 4,66,500 RXL 1.0L MT 4,53,600 RXL 1.0L EASY-R 4,93,600 RXT 1.0L MT OPTION 4,90,300 CLIMBER 1.0L MT OPTION 5,11,500 RXT 1.0L EASY- R OPTION 5,30,300 CLIMBER 1.0L EASY-R OPTION 5,51,500

Renault India had also launched the new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant to mark its 10th-anniversary. The new trim gets some of the popular features from the car’s RXZ trims such as LED headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new variant also has the PM2.5 advanced atmospheric filter and the 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system. Customers can benefit from the wireless smartphone connectivity feature. Under the hood of the new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant is a familiar 1.0L, 3-cylinder NA engine that is capable of producing 72 PS of max power at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. As for the transmission, both manual and AMT units are available.

All prices are ex-showroom