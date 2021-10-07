2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Deliveries in India Commence

Jaguar Land Rover India has started the deliveries of the 2021 F-Pace SVR in the country. The brand’s performance SUV retails at INR 1.51 crore (ex-showroom) and is faster than ever. It features a motorsport-inspired exterior design, a luxurious interior and the latest connected technologies.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The arrival of F-Pace SVR in India is an exciting moment for us and we are sure that the customers will thoroughly enjoy its breathtaking and thrilling performance.”

Under the hood of the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is a gigantic 5.0L supercharged V8 engine that pumps out 543 BHP of max power and 700 Nm of ground-shredding peak torque. The SUV is capable of accelerating from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 4.0 seconds. It also features Jaguar’s All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics as a standard.

The purposeful and race-inspired exterior of the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR features a new SVR-badged grille, revised bumper design, super-slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures and Adaptive Driving Beam capability.

The precision-crafted interior is redesigned to include a new Drive Selector, bespoke SVR split-rim steering wheel, a new sporty centre console, seamlessly integrated centrally-mounted 28.95 cm (11.4 in) curved-glass HD touchscreen with new Pivi Pro infotainment and Cabin Air Ionisation.