2021 Ford Territory (Possibly India-bound) Reviewed by Foreign Media

SUVs and the Ford badge do go hand in hand. The American carmaker kick-started the sub-4m compact-SUV space in India, the most-heated one in the current times with the EcoSport. In the Indian market, Ford EcoSport was launched in the year 2013, and the Indian audience received it with a warm response. Now in 2021, consumers are moving towards SUVs that are size larger, like the Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier. It comes as no surprise that Ford has an SUV to compete in the compact-SUV space in the Indian market, and it is called the Ford Territory. Here’s a video from AutoDeal.com.ph, where it is being reviewed by a foreign media personnel.

The reviewer claims that the Territory looks fabulous, with its modern design. On the front, it uses LED lighting elements, except for the fog lamps, which indeed is an intelligent move. The faux skid plate and all-black radiator grille do not look out of place either. From the sides, the Territory looks proportionate too. And it rides on a set of 18-inch rims with a 180 mm of ground clearance. Also, the reviewer seems to be highly impressed with the rear face.

The boot is 420 litres in volume and is shaped in a way to use almost every litre of that capacity. Folding down the second row increases it to 1001 litres. The host finds the second-row spacious with enough legroom, headroom, and knee room. From the front row, he adds that the Territory feels premium. However, the dark theme might be a turn-off for some. The infotainment screen is 10 inches in dimensions and offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The latter can be used without any wires. The host, however, finds the 360-degree camera magical. He adds that it seems like a 4K video.

Under the hood, the Ford Territory gets a 1.5L turbocharged petrol motor that can pump out 141 Hp and 225 Nm. It comes exclusively with a CVT unit. Sadly, it misses out on an AWD system. On the flip side, it boasts of supple ride quality. Also, it is quite a handler, as claimed by the host. The Territory is rumoured to go on sale in the Indian market by either late this year or early next year. Once launched, it will rival the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.