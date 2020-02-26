2020 Land Rover Defender launched in India, priced from INR 69.99 lakh

In a surprise announcement today, JLR has launched the 2020 Land Rover Defender in India. The prices of the reborn iconic SUV start at INR 69.99 lakh* and go up to INR 87.10 lakh*.

The new generation Land Rover Defender is available in both 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) versions. Both the versions will be a CBU import, hence the steep pricing. JLR will sell the all-new Land Rover Defender in our market in Defender, S, SE, HSE and First Edition variants.

2020 Land Rover Defender - Key Features

Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL

Contrasting roof

Sliding panoramic roof

Electronic air suspension

Wade Sensing

20-inch alloy wheels

Heated leather steering wheel

Refrigerated storage compartment in the front centre console

ClearSight IRVM, domestic plug socket

10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 380-watt Meridian sound system with 10 speakers plus subwoofer

Terrain Response 2

Configurable Terrain Response

360-degree parking aid

3D surround camera

Blind Spot Assist

Six airbags

2020 Land Rover Defender - Specifications

The 2020 Land Rover Defender’s 90 (3-door) version is 4,583 mm long, 2,105 mm (ORVMs out) and 1,974 mm (coil suspension)/1,969 mm (air suspension) tall. It can be had as a five-seater or as a six-seater (with a jump seat in the front). The 110 (5-door) version measures 5,018 mm in length, 2,105 mm (with ORVMs out) in width and 1,967 mm in height. It can be had as a five-seater or a seven-seater.

JLR is offering the all-new Land Rover Defender in India with only the 2.0-litre P300 Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 221 kW (300 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system with twin-speed transfer box are standard.

2020 Land Rover Defender - Prices

The deliveries of the 2020 Land Rover Defender in India will commence in August.

*Ex-showroom