2020 Audi Q2 bookings in India commence ahead of launch

The 2020 Audi Q2 bookings in India are now underway. The company has opened its order books for the upcoming compact SUV. Interested customers can reserve the new Q2 either by visiting an Audi dealership or via the brand’s official Indian website. The token amount for the booking has been set at INR 2 lakh.

Audi India has already teased the new Q2 for the Indian market. The company’s most affordable SUV is expected to break cover this month and will be the brand’s fifth launch in 2020 after the Q8, A8L, RS7 and RSQ8.

Apart from the beginning of the 2020 Audi Q2 bookings in India, the German company has also announced the introductory 'Peace of Mind' benefit. This includes a 5-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance, that comes complimentary with the booking.

Speaking regarding the commencement of the 2020 Audi Q2 bookings in India, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

We are extremely happy to open bookings for the Audi Q2. Our fifth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a Luxury all-rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage. I am confident that young buyers who want to join the Audi family early on will be amazed by the performance of this car.

The 2020 Audi Q2 is based on Volkswagen AG's MQB platform. It will be the company’s smallest offering in our country. Some of its key exterior features include a single-frame grille, LED headlights, LED DRLs, sporty alloy wheels, and a floating roof-like design. Audi has also used black cladding to add more boldness to the compact SUV’s visual appeal.

Under the hood of the new Q2 will be a 2.0L petrol engine which would pump out 190 bhp and 320 Nm. For the transmission, Audi has gone ahead with a 7-speed DCT. And, of course, we also get the company’s well-known Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The 2020 Audi Q2 is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in a mere 6.5 seconds whereas flat out this compact SUV will reach a top speed of 228 km/h.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news.