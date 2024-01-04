2000 BHP Insane Drage Race: Pickup Truck vs Muscle Car

In the heart of Texas, CarWow lines up two behemoths for a quarter-mile race on a drag strip - the Hennessy Mammoth and the Hennessy H1000. With both vehicles boasting massive horsepower and unique features, car enthusiasts are in for a treat as they witness these powerful machines go head-to-head.

The Hennessy Mammoth, born from the bones of a Dodge Ram TRX, is a true American powerhouse. Under its hood roars a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine, modified by Hennessy to unleash a staggering 1,000 horsepower. With a hefty 1,314 Nm of torque and an 8-speed automatic gearbox distributing power to all four wheels, this mammoth weighs in at a substantial 2.9 tons.

On the opposing side is the Hennessy H1000 Dodge Charger, a sibling to the Mammoth in terms of sheer power. Sharing the same 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine, this Charger churns out a formidable 1,000 horsepower and 1,285 Nm of torque. The H1000 is a RWD car.

As racing driver Sam and host M Watson discuss the specs, it becomes evident that the two vehicles share a common DNA, especially in their powertrains. However, key differences lie in their weight distribution and drivetrain configurations – the Mammoth with all-wheel drive and the H1000 with rear-wheel drive.

The quarter-mile drag race commences, and the Mammoth's superior traction catapults it to victory in an impressive 12.3 seconds. The H1000, despite its valiant effort, trails slightly behind at 12.8 seconds. The standing race reveals the Mammoth's advantage, utilizing its all-wheel drive to grip the tarmac and sprint ahead.

Not willing to accept defeat, Sam proposes a rolling race – a test of acceleration from a 30 mph roll. Surprisingly, the H1000 takes the lead, showcasing its prowess in a dynamic setting. The race results suggest that while the Mammoth excels in standing starts, the H1000 has the upper hand in rolling acceleration.

In an attempt to level the playing field, the hosts devise a unique challenge – a hybrid race where the Mammoth launches while the H1000 enters with a drift. The outcome is a neck-and-neck race filled with excitement, showcasing the strengths and weaknesses of each vehicle in a mixed scenario.

To add a final touch to the competition, a brake test is conducted from 70 mph. The H1000 proves victorious, but the Mammoth surprises with its commendable braking performance, defying expectations for a vehicle of its weight.

In conclusion, the Hennessy Mammoth and H1000 bring their own flavor to the drag strip. The Mammoth dominates in standing starts, emphasizing its all-wheel-drive advantage, while the H1000 shines in rolling races, displaying its rear-wheel-drive prowess. The unique hybrid race adds a fun twist, highlighting the distinct characteristics of these high-performance vehicles. Whether you prefer the brawny Mammoth or the agile H1000, one thing is clear – Hennessy has crafted two formidable machines that cater to different driving preferences and scenarios.