2 New Diesel Variants of BMW X3 Launched in India

BMW India has launched two new diesel variants of the BMW X3 – X3 xDrive20d xLine and X3 xDrive20d M Sport. These diesel variants are locally produced and are available across BMW dealerships. With an emphasis on classic X-elements, the BMW X3 has a modern look along with the exhilarating zeal of performance and a powerful presence.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X3 produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h. The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts.

For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard. The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine has been priced at Rs 67,50,000 whereas the M Sport variant will set you back by Rs 69,90,000 (ex-showroom).

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X3. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. The BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.