1988 XJR-9 Race Car-Inspired F-Pace SVR India Orders Now Open

The exclusive F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is the first limited edition of Jaguar’s pinnacle high-performance SUV, created by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke. The Edition 1988 name pays tribute to the racing success of the World Sports-Prototype Championship-winning XJR-9 in 1988. Just 394 examples are available worldwide and Jaguar is accepting orders from the Indian market.

An emotive specification, inspired by Jaguar’s rich racing heritage, includes specially formulated Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork, an optional Champagne Gold Satin 55.88 cm (22-inch) forged alloy wheels, Sunset Gold Satin exterior and interior detailing, plus a ‘One of 394’ SV Bespoke commissioning graphic.

Edition 1988 is also unique in featuring a Sunset Gold Satin Jaguar leaper and script on the tailgate. A laser-etched Edition 1988 logo is applied to each front wing panel. In addition to the F-PACE SVR Black Pack components on Edition 1988, Gloss Black finishes are extended to the door mirror caps, brake callipers, wheel centre caps and the letter R on the SVR badging.

Further enhancing the refined and luxurious interior of F-PACE SVR, which incorporates open-pore carbon fibre finishers, Edition 1988 features semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery and exclusive Sunset Gold Satin detailing across the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles and the heated-and-cooled front Performance Seats.

The Jaguar leaper and horn ring on the steering wheel receive a Satin Black finish, while subtle SV Bespoke and Edition 1988 branding on the illuminated treadplates and dashboard, completes the package.

F-PACE SVR is Jaguar’s pinnacle performance SUV. Powered exclusively by Jaguar’s 543 bhp 5.0L V8 supercharged petrol engine, it is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 s. A comprehensive package of technical enhancements developed and engineered by the experts at Special Vehicle Operations ensures F-PACE SVR delivers a performance-focused driving experience without affecting everyday usability.

A luxurious interior with a sliding panoramic roof, head-up display and the latest connectivity technologies including wireless device charging, underlines F-PACE SVR Edition 1988’s role as a refined SUV with exceptional performance.