1 Millionth BMW X1 Rolled Off the Regensburg Assembly Line

Another milestone in the nearly 40-year history of the BMW Group’s Regensburg location, as the one-millionth BMW X1 rolled off the Regensburg assembly line.

The milestone vehicle is a BMW iX1 battery electric vehicle (BEV) in Alpine White. The BMW X1 is BMW’s smallest Sports Activity Vehicle – and became the first fully-electric model produced at the BMW Group location in Regensburg in November 2022.

As previously announced in March, the BMW Group will invest more than 350 million euros in vehicle production in Regensburg by the end of the year, creating permanent jobs for around 500 new employees.

A total of up to 1,000 units of the BMW 1 Series, BMW X1 and BMW X2 models are currently coming off the production line at Plant Regensburg every workday, destined for customers all over the world. BMW Group Plant Regensburg recently became the automotive industry’s first plant worldwide to use an end-to-end digitalised and automated process for inspection, processing and marking of painted vehicle surfaces in standard production that relies on robots controlled by AI (artificial intelligence).

This represents another step towards the digital and intelligently connected BMW iFACTORY for the facility in Upper Palatinate. The entire plant was already digitally measured in 3D in 2022 as part of a pilot project. The resulting “digital twin” of BMW Group Plant Regensburg enables highly efficient planning of future plant structures and production facilities.