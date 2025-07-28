Xpeng X9 Rolls Out in Indonesia, Kickstarts Global Expansion

Xpeng Motors has officially entered a new chapter in its global journey with the first locally produced XPENG X9 delivered at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). This marks the company’s debut in overseas manufacturing and signals its strategic localization push in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest automotive market, now hosts Xpeng’s first international production base. The move allows Xpeng to offer tailored EV solutions for regional buyers, while strengthening its position as a global smart EV contender.

The star of the show, the Xpeng X9—an all-electric MPV with spaceship-inspired design and rear-wheel steering—blends family-friendly functionality with cutting-edge tech. Already embraced by 30,000 families worldwide, the X9 offers a smart cockpit and intelligent driving system that fits the Indonesian lifestyle perfectly. Its success in Hong Kong, where it topped MPV sales in June, further underscores its growing appeal.

Xpeng also made headlines with a 2,485-mile journey from Guangzhou to Jakarta, where three Chinese X9 owners crossed five countries and the equator, showcasing the MPV’s range and resilience.

Alongside the X9, Xpeng also debuted the New G6 at GIIAS. Packed with a Snapdragon 8295 chipset and Nvidia Orin-X processor, it boasts AI and graphics power that outshines local rivals, setting a new bar for digital cockpits and driver-assist tech.

With this dual launch, Xpeng has made it clear—it’s not just entering Southeast Asia; it’s aiming to lead it into the next era of intelligent electric mobility.