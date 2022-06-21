Why MG Motor India & Siemens Have Joined Hands

Committed to sustainability-driven innovation, MG Motor India has partnered with Siemens to leverage cutting-edge digital technologies (including IoT, data analytics, Plant Simulation, and MindSphere) to increase productivity, save energy & cost, and reduce emissions & carbon footprint in its operations.

MG becomes the world’s first auto OEM to use MindSphere and Plant Simulation as a closed-loop digital twin. The software can connect plant assets & processes and provide insights into more streamlined paint processes, resulting in a 15% increase in the future pre-treatment and electrocoating paint process.

MG aims to drive change with innovation as a brand pillar and adheres to its vision of CASE mobility. Strategic collaborations (like with Siemens) will enable MG to spearhead and develop digital solutions and skills to improve productivity, save energy, reduce emissions, enhance customer experience, and drive growth.

The brand has introduced many firsts in the segment features in the past, including the industry's first CAAP (Car as A Platform), a unique on-demand in-car service and subscription-based model.

MG recently became the world's first automotive brand to use ULTRAX Degreaser (a liquid alkaline degreasing cleaner) to reduce 787 tonnes of CO2 per year. MG had also installed 4.85 MW of wind-solar power plant to run its operations in the Halol manufacturing hub, saving 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years.