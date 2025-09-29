Why Autumn Leaves Are Worse For Cars Than Winter Weather

With autumn approaching, drivers nationwide will have been preparing for the usual seasonal challenges like frost and shorter days. However, this expert is warning that one hidden threat could be silently damaging vehicles across the country, without owners even realizing it.

“Most people think of winter weather as the biggest seasonal risk to their cars, but autumn leaves can actually cause more expensive long-term damage,” warns Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts.

As trees begin shedding their leaves in the coming weeks, Urbonas explains why drivers need to take action now to protect their vehicles from costly repairs that could easily be prevented.

The Hidden Ways Leaves Destroy Your Car

Clogged Drains Lead To Water Damage

When autumn leaves pile up around your car, they don't just sit there looking pretty. They block drainage holes and ventilation systems that keep water flowing away from important parts of your vehicle.

“The drainage holes around your windscreen and sunroof are designed to channel water safely away from the car,” explains Urbonas. “When leaves clog these up, water has nowhere to go except into your cabin or engine bay.”

This trapped water can seep into electrical systems, causing expensive faults that might not be detected until weeks later. Dashboard warning lights, faulty air conditioning, or mysterious electrical issues could all trace back to a simple pile of soggy leaves.

Acid Attack On Your Paintwork

Those pretty autumn colours come with a nasty surprise. As leaves decompose, they release acids that can permanently stain and corrode your car's paintwork.

“Most people don't realize that rotting leaves are actually quite acidic,” says Urbonas. “Leave them sitting on your bonnet or roof for a few weeks, and you'll find permanent marks underneath when you finally clear them away.”

The damage starts small (just slight discolouration) but it gets worse over time. What begins as a faint outline of a leaf can develop into serious paint damage that requires professional repair.

Moisture Traps Speed Up Rust

Perhaps the most serious threat comes from moisture getting trapped under piles of leaves. This creates the perfect conditions for rust to take hold, particularly around wheel arches and bodywork joints.

“Rust is like a silent assassin,” warns Urbonas. “By the time you can see it on the surface, it's already done significant damage underneath.”

Problem Areas To Watch

Certain parts of your car are particularly vulnerable to leaf damage. The windscreen cowl, i.e. that area where your windscreen meets the bonnet, is a prime target for blockages. Leaves also love to gather along bonnet edges, around boot seals, and in roof gutters.

“These spots collect leaves like magnets,” explains Urbonas. “They're designed to channel water, but when they're blocked, they become water traps instead.”

Five Simple Ways To Protect Your Car

Urbonas recommends five tips for preventing damage to your car caused by autumn leaves.

Clear Leaves Weekly: Don't wait for a big cleanup. Remove leaves from your car at least once a week during autumn. Pay special attention to drainage areas and don't forget to check under the car, where leaves can hide. Apply Protective Wax: A good coat of car wax before autumn creates a barrier between your paintwork and acidic leaf residue. “Think of it as sunscreen for your car,” says Urbonas. Use A Car Cover: If you park outside regularly, invest in a breathable car cover. It stops leaves from settling directly on your vehicle while still allowing air circulation. Park Smart: Where possible, avoid parking directly under trees during peak leaf-fall season. Even moving a few metres away can dramatically reduce the amount of debris that lands on your car. Check Drainage Points: Once a month, take a quick look at your car's drainage holes. A blocked drain is much easier to clear than dealing with water damage later.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“Autumn leaf damage is seriously underestimated compared to ice and snow damage, and there's a simple reason why. Winter weather hits you immediately. You know when your car won't start or when ice has scratched your windscreen. But leaf damage creeps up on you over months. By the time drivers notice the staining, rust spots, or electrical problems, the damage is already done and often expensive to fix.

“At Ovoko, we see the demand for replacement parts spike in spring when people finally discover what winter's fallen leaves have done to their vehicles. The worst part is that most of this damage could have been prevented with just a few minutes of maintenance each week during autumn.”