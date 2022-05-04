Which is the Most Efficient Bentley Ever Made to Date?

The new Flying Spur Hybrid – the second electrified grand tourer in Bentley’s model range – has been certified as the most efficient and economical Bentley to date. With WLTP certification and Type Approval in place, the Flying Spur Hybrid records an average CO2 figure of just 75 g/km.

The introduction of the Flying Spur Hybrid establishes a range of Bentley hybrids for the first time, emphasising Bentley’s commitment to becoming an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company. With certification secured, the Flying Spur Hybrid is now available to order in the UK and Europe – with other markets to follow soon. By 2024, the entire model range will be available with a hybrid option, ahead of the introduction of the first Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in 2025 and the company having an entirely BEV-only model portfolio by 2030.

The Flying Spur demonstrates that hybridisation does not compromise luxury or performance. With an unperceivable blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, refined serenity is on offer regardless of driving mode or style.

The combination of a highly efficient engine and advanced E-Motor delivers the same flexibility and practicality associated with the W12 and V8 powertrains on offer today, achieving a responsive, engaging and supremely refined experience.

The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque – an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid. The new Flying Spur becomes the most efficient Bentley ever having the capability to cover over 800 km when fully fuelled.

With high power reserves, superior torque and quick throttle response the latest hybrid model gives little away to the Flying Spur V8 in acceleration, passing 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.3 secs). The new powertrain achieves a significant reduction in fuel consumption whilst still providing the authentic Bentley character of effortless, refined performance.

The E-motor is powered by a 18.0 kWh (usable) lithium ion battery and can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as two and a half hours (region specific). The power electronics convert the energy stored from the high voltage battery to supply the E-Motor or supplement the existing 12v vehicle electrical infrastructure.