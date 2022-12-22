VW India Strengthens its Presence in Kolkata, Opens 2 New Touchpoints

VW India strengthens its presence in East India with the inauguration of two new touchpoints in the city of Kolkata. The newly opened touchpoints will be operated under the adept leadership of Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Group. The city of Kolkata now comprises of four sales touch points and three service facilities that will serve the discerning Indian customer.

With the addition of two new touchpoints in Kolkata, Volkswagen presents its young and fresh product portfolio – India’s safest SUVW, the Taigun, striking & exhilarating Virtus and the global best-seller, Volkswagen Tiguan. The product portfolio stands true to its Brand legacy and German-engineering prowess offering superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are witnessing an influx in demand for our newly introduced products, the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan in the state of West Bengal and East India. In an endeavor to be accessible and offer world-class German-engineered products and services, we have expanded our network presence in order to meet the requirements of our aspirational Indian customers.”

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Group said, “We have a long-standing partnership with Volkswagen India, catering to the Brands’ customers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. We are extremely delighted to have extended our network to the state of West Bengal, with the inauguration of two new touchpoints in Kolkata. We look forward towards delivering the best of Volkswagen experience to the customers in this region.”

Along with the impeccable product offerings, Volkswagen offers peace of mind ownership experiences to its customers in Kolkata. The three service touchpoints cater to the service and maintenance requirements of our esteemed customers, managed by highly skilled and trained technicians.