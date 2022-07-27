Volvo XC40 Recharge in India Sold Out for 2022 in 2 Hours

Volvo XC40 Recharge in India has received an overwhelming response from buyers. The company has announced that its all-electric SUV has been sold out for 2022 in just 2 hours of opening the bookings.

Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries in India will commence from October. The world-renowned automobile giant plans to deliver 150 units of the EV by the end of this year.

The online bookings of the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India will continue on the brand's official website, however, the deliveries of these models will not take place this year.

Volvo XC40 Recharge is India’s first locally assembled luxury EV and it will be rolled out from the company’s Hoskoteplant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. It was recently launched at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Volvo is providing 3 years comprehensive car warranty, 3 years Volvo service package, 3 year RSA, 8 years battery warranty, digital service subscription of 4 years and an 11 Kw wall box charger.

Volvo XC40 Recharge is powered by a twin-motor that delivers a power output of 408 bhp and 660Nm of peak torque. The electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh battery pack giving a range of up to 418kms on a single charge, as per international test conditions (WLTP). It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The battery can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around28 minutes using a fast charger (150KW).