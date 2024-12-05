Volvo EX30: Small Electric SUV Earns Big on Safety

The fully electric Volvo EX30 SUV has achieved the highest five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests, reaffirming Volvo's legacy as a leader in automotive safety.

Despite being Volvo's smallest SUV, the EX30 packs advanced safety systems built on over 50 years of real-world accident research. Its robust structural design and modern restraint technology exceed standard safety requirements, ensuring top-notch protection for passengers.

The EX30 also features cutting-edge active safety tools like an intersection auto brake to mitigate urban collisions and a door-opening alert to prevent "dooring" accidents with cyclists.

With its compact size and comprehensive safety suite, the EX30 proves that small SUVs can deliver big on safety and innovation.