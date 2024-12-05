Volvo EX30: Small Electric SUV Earns Big on Safety

05/12/2024 - 18:28 | Volvo,   | IAB Team

The fully electric Volvo EX30 SUV has achieved the highest five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests, reaffirming Volvo's legacy as a leader in automotive safety.

Volvo Ex30 Euro Ncap Safety Rating

Despite being Volvo's smallest SUV, the EX30 packs advanced safety systems built on over 50 years of real-world accident research. Its robust structural design and modern restraint technology exceed standard safety requirements, ensuring top-notch protection for passengers.

The EX30 also features cutting-edge active safety tools like an intersection auto brake to mitigate urban collisions and a door-opening alert to prevent "dooring" accidents with cyclists.

With its compact size and comprehensive safety suite, the EX30 proves that small SUVs can deliver big on safety and innovation.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest