Volvo Cars Appoints Vanessa Butani as Head of Global Sustainability

Volvo Cars has announced that Vanessa Butani has been appointed Head of Global Sustainability, from 1 April 2024. Vanessa succeeds Anders Kärrberg, who has chosen to retire, having been Head of Global Sustainability since the company established the Global Sustainability Team in 2019.

Vanessa will lead the company’s sustainability ambitions and the continuous evolution of the brand's sustainability strategy and will also play a key role in driving the organisation’s transition from a century-strong global carmaker into a leading sustainable mobility provider.

Anders has led the establishment of the company’s global sustainability framework, embedding an ambitious approach to sustainable mobility into the fabric of the company’s future.

Vanessa is Canadian and comes to Volvo Cars from her most recent role as VP Group Sustainability at Electrolux Group, a global appliance company. She was part of developing the Electrolux Group’s sustainability platform and helping to achieve its first Science Based Targets. Her experience includes several other leadership roles in sustainability and strategy.

Vanessa’s appointment comes at a critical time. In addition to Volvo's ambition to only sell fully electric cars by 2030, Volvo Cars recently announced that it is doubling down on its action plan – already one of the most ambitious in the automotive industry.