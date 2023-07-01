Volvo Cars Appoints New Global Head of Marketing

Gretchen Saegh-Fleming joins Volvo Cars to head up the global marketing team as of 3 July. She will be responsible for contributing to the growth journey and deepening the emotional connection Volvo Cars has with consumers. She will also play a key role in supporting the move to increase online business and direct consumer relations.

Most recently, Gretchen was chief commercial officer at connected fitness company Hydrow. Prior to that, she spent eight years holding several executive roles at L’Oreal, where she most recently led its US marketing function. There, she helped L’Oreal to grow through new marketing models, accelerating digital innovation and building strategic partnerships across a portfolio of more than 30 iconic brands.

Earlier in her career, Gretchen demonstrated business growth and profit improvement at companies like General Electric and web startups. She’s an award-winning marketing leader and e-commerce acceleration expert, and a strong advocate for diversity & inclusion.

Gretchen joins at an exciting time for Volvo Cars, as the company is changing what it sells, how it sells and where it sells. This transformation is crucial to its long-term ambitions and growth as a company.

Volvo plans to be fully electric by 2030, introduce new ways to access a Volvo car, roll out seamless online and physical retail experiences, and create more direct relationships with its ever-growing consumer base around the world.