Volvo Begins Production of All-Electric ES90 Sedan in Europe

Volvo Cars has officially started production of the all-new, fully electric ES90 sedan for European markets, marking another big step in the brand’s shift towards a fully electric lineup.

The ES90 is Volvo’s first model to feature 800-volt technology, allowing for faster charging and extended driving range compared to any previous Volvo EV. Staying true to the brand’s DNA, the sedan prioritizes cutting-edge safety tech, minimalist Scandinavian design, and next-gen digital architecture powered by Volvo’s Superset tech stack. This setup enables continuous software updates, ensuring the car evolves with time.

Unveiled earlier this year, the ES90 blends the elegance of a premium sedan, the adaptability of a fastback, and the space and elevated stance of an SUV—offering a unique balance of style, comfort, and versatility. Inside, it delivers generous room for passengers while maintaining Volvo’s reputation for refined interiors.

Production is taking place at Volvo’s climate-neutral Chengdu plant, aligning with the brand’s global sustainability goals. According to Volvo’s recent Life Cycle Assessment report, the ES90 has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the company’s history.

Orders for the ES90 are now open in several European markets, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin later this year. The model will also roll out to key Asia-Pacific markets soon.