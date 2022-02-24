Volkswagen Virtus Teased Ahead of World Premiere

The newest introduction by Volkswagen India is a sedan that exudes a striking personality, offers exhilarating performance and is German engineered to perfection. True to its name, the carline depicts excellence, dynamism, confidence and offers nothing but brilliance.

The New Global Sedan by Volkswagen is christened as Virtus and is the second product offering under the India 2.0 project. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Virtus encompasses the core DNA of the brand that stands for superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience.

“The new Volkswagen Virtus invigorates and impresses with its dynamic and emotional design language. The global sedan represents dynamism in its appeal and confidence in its character while retaining the core DNA of the brand. The Virtus is a perfect illustration of a sedan that meets the aspirations of customers in India with a truly global outlook.” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The name Virtus is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’ signifying excellence, finesse, energy and brilliance. Accordingly, the carline has been designed and developed for those who seek experiences, are spirited and confidently stand out in a crowd. The Volkswagen Virtus is set to create new benchmarks that will redefine and excite the premium midsize sedan segment in India.

Look forward to the World Premiere of the New Global Sedan, the Volkswagen Virtus that is scheduled for 8th March 2022.