Volkswagen Virtus Makes its World Premiere in India

Volkswagen has unveiled the new global sedan “Volkswagen Virtus” for the Indian market. Big by design, the New Volkswagen Virtus embodies a dynamic and emotional design language depicting a confident character. The newest member of the Volkswagen family and latest entrant in the premium midsize sedan segment, the New Virtus is striking, exhilarating and German engineered and will reinvigorate the segment and reignite the love for sedans.

The Volkswagen Virtus is the second product under the India 2.0 project that is developed on the MQB A0 IN platform with up to 95% localization levels. It will be available in 2 engine options. The efficient TSI technology delivers a peak power of 110 kW (150 PS) and 250 Nm of torque on the 1.5l TSI EVO engine. Along with instant acceleration with an 85kW (115PS) power delivery and 178 Nm on torque on the 1.0l TSI engine offering customers a fun-to-drive experience. For the transmission, there will be 3 options - 6MT, 6-speed torque converter & 7-speed DSG.

At Volkswagen, safety is a top priority and is synonymous with the brand. The New Virtus is equipped with 40+ active and passive safety features. The sedan offers up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, seamlessly integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX, 3 headrests at the rear, tire pressure deflation warning, reverse camera among many other features.

With stylishly confident but never obtrusive interiors, the New Virtus is equipped with a host of technology, entertainment and connectivity features such as the 20.32 cm digital cockpit, 25.65 cm large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless App Connect through Apple CarplayTM and Android AutoTM, KESSY (keyless entry and engine start), an electric sunroof, smart-touch Climatronic AC, 8-speakers with immersive sound as standard, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats, MyVolkswagen Connect App and many more.

The New Virtus will be available in vibrant and exciting exterior colors such as the Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue. With the World Premiere of the Volkswagen Virtus, pre-bookings for the sedan have commenced across the 151 sales touchpoints in India and can also be initiated through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website.