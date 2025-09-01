Volkswagen Abu Dhabi Rolls Out September Offers with Savings Up to AED 22,000

Volkswagen Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, represented by Ali & Sons, have announced attractive September offers across their line-up, giving customers savings of up to AED 22,000 along with the chance to win a brand-new Volkswagen T-Roc.

Throughout the month, buyers of select Volkswagen models will be automatically entered into a raffle draw for the T-Roc. The live draw is scheduled for 9 October 2025 at the Volkswagen Corniche showroom in Abu Dhabi, with all eligible customers invited to attend.

The offers cover some of Volkswagen’s most popular models:

Touareg – Volkswagen’s flagship premium SUV comes with savings of up to AED 22,000, with prices starting at AED 190,000.

Teramont – The seven-seater family SUV offers savings of up to AED 18,000, starting from AED 169,000.

T-Roc – A stylish and compact crossover available with savings of up to AED 15,000, starting from AED 89,000.

Golf GTI – The iconic hot hatch comes with up to AED 10,000 in savings, starting at AED 133,000.

Golf R – The performance-focused sibling, available with savings of up to AED 10,000, starting from AED 184,000.

In addition to price benefits, Volkswagen is offering three years of warranty, free service, roadside assistance, and free registration, ensuring added peace of mind for customers.

The September campaign runs until 30 September 2025, and interested buyers can book test drives at Volkswagen showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Mussafah, and Al Ain. Terms and conditions apply.