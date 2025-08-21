Vittori to Unveil First Hypercar in Miami This October

A new name is entering the hypercar arena. Vittori, a fresh player in the world of high-performance exotics, will unveil its first creation on October 4, 2025, at an exclusive invite-only event in Miami.

The upcoming model is being developed in collaboration with the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, known for shaping some of Ferrari and Maserati’s most iconic cars. This partnership signals Vittori’s intent to blend cutting-edge performance with timeless design.

The concept car on display will showcase the brand’s bold engineering direction. Highlights include AI-assisted design, lightweight construction, and the use of advanced materials such as titanium 3D-printed components and next-generation composites.

At its heart, the Vittori hypercar will employ a hybrid powertrain that combines a high-revving internal-combustion engine with electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack. Together, the system is expected to deliver a staggering 1,100 horsepower.

While the Miami debut will feature a running concept, Vittori has noted that final production specifications may evolve as development continues. Details on production numbers and timelines are yet to be confirmed, but expectations are already high given the company’s bold vision and Pininfarina’s involvement.

With its fusion of futuristic engineering and Italian design pedigree, the Vittori hypercar is set to make waves when it breaks cover in October. For enthusiasts and collectors alike, Miami could mark the beginning of a new contender in the hypercar world.