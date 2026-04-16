VinFast VF MPV 7 Launched in India with 517km Range

VinFast Auto India has introduced the all-new VF MPV 7, a premium electric seven-seater tailored for Indian family needs. This marks the brand’s third launch in under a year, highlighting its aggressive push into India’s EV space.

Built with practicality at its core, the VF MPV 7 focuses heavily on space and comfort. It features a theatre-style seating layout with a genuinely usable third row, making it ideal for multi-generational families. With a 2,840mm wheelbase and up to 1,240 litres of storage, it promises versatility for both daily use and long trips.

Powering the MPV is a 60.13kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 517km (ARAI). Fast charging enables a 10–70% top-up in just 30 minutes. The front-wheel-drive setup produces 150kW and 280Nm, helping the MPV sprint from 0–100km/h in under 10 seconds—impressive for its size.

The exterior gets a clean, premium look with full-LED lighting, while the overall package aims to blend practicality with modern EV appeal.

VinFast is also backing the VF MPV 7 with a strong ownership package, including 3 years of free maintenance, a 10-year battery warranty, 7-year vehicle warranty, 5-year suspension cover, 7-year paint warranty, and 7 years of roadside assistance.